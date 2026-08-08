Delhi Police, National Security Guard Conduct Joint Exercise Ahead Of Independence Day

Delhi Police and the National Security Guard (NSG), along with several central and state agencies, conducted a joint counter-terrorism exercise across the national capital to assess preparedness for possible terror attacks ahead of Independence Day.

The fifth edition of "Sudarshan Shakti-V" was conducted from 10 am on August 7 to 4 am on August 8 under the aegis of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Police said.

Multiple simulated terror scenarios, including simultaneous blasts, indiscriminate firing, hostage situations, an aircraft hijacking and CBRNE attacks, were created at prominent locations, including ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Connaught Place, Nehru Place, IGI Airport, Red Fort Metro Station and Kalkaji Mandir.

Delhi Police SWAT, district police, bomb disposal squads, Traffic Police, Crime Branch and other specialised units participated in the exercise along with the Army, NDRF, CISF, AAI, DMRC, fire and health services.

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