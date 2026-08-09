How Delhi Police Plans To Ensure Safety At Red Fort On Independence Day

The Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements around the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with around 15,000 to 20,000 personnel from multiple security agencies expected to be deployed in the area.

For the first time, the Delhi Police will use the Abhigyaan app along with its Facial Recognition System to strengthen security and identify people with criminal backgrounds in crowded areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Raja Banthia said the preparations have been underway for several days and will involve personnel from the Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, National Security Guard (NSG) and other agencies.

The security plan includes CCTV cameras equipped with video analytics and the Facial Recognition System. The system can capture facial profiles from a distance and compare them with police records and databases to identify wanted suspects, absconders, repeat offenders and other people with criminal antecedents.

The FRS database currently contains information on nearly three lakh individuals with previous criminal backgrounds. Police have used the system at several crowded locations in the past.

The Abhigyaan app will provide police personnel with access to criminal records through biometric verification. The app is linked to the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System and can help officers check the records of convicts, accused persons and inmates during field operations.

Police personnel can use the app on smartphones along with portable biometric scanners to verify identities and check criminal histories within a short period.

The system has been designed with secure access features, including strict login protocols and two factor authentication.

According to the Delhi Police, the combination of technology, biometric verification, CCTV surveillance and large scale deployment of security personnel will help maintain security around the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations.