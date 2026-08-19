How Much Can You Spend In Delhi University's 2026 Elections? Check Code Of Conduct Here

DUSU 2026: The University of Delhi has set the maximum limit to expenditure at Rs 5000 for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) 2026 elections. As per an official announcement, the DUSU 2026 will be conducted on September 18, with the counting of votes set for September 19, 2026. According to the official notification, the last date for filing nomination is September 13 till 3 pm.

Age Limit, Regular Candidates

In a code of conduct issued for the contesting candidates, the university noted that the union or the representative body should only comprise regular students enrolled in a full time course. Undergraduate students between the ages of 17 and 22 years as on August 16 are eligible to apply, as per the official guidelines. For postgraduate students, the maximum age to contest the election is 25 years as on August 16, the official document stated.

75% Attendance Mandatory

As per the 2026 election rules, candidates must have 75 per cent attendance to be eligible to contest the election. The maximum permitted expenditure per candidate is Rs 5000, the university announced.

Canvassing Time

According to the official guidelines, the canvassing time for the DUSU elections is from 8 am to 8 pm. Each candidate is allowed to have not more than four bonafide students while canvassing in the college campus.

Paperless Campaign, Video Speeches

The university has also made arrangements for a paperless campaign. The candidates can submit an electoral speech in a video clipping, not exceeding ten minutes, to the office of the Chief Election Officer by September 12, 2026, till 2 pm.

The video will be uploaded on the DU website after the approval of the Chief Election Officer. Candidates may use social media available free of cost instead of paper for canvassing, the official rule book asserted.

No Loudspeaker, Vehicle, Animals

As per the official guidelines, the use of loudspeaker, vehicle, and animals for the purpose of canvassing is prohibited. The use of a mascot or costume used to entertain or represent something is strictly prohibited.

No Printed Posters, Pamphlets

The university stated that no candidate will be allowed to make use of printed posters, pamphlets, or any other printed material for the purpose of canvassing. Candidates may only utilise handmade posters.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done till 3:15 pm, and the final list of the nominated candidates will be published by 6 pm on the same day.