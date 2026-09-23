Delhi University Announces Internship Opportunity At Japanese Company, Earn Up To Rs 60,000

Delhi University: The University of Delhi's Central Placement Cell has announced an internship opportunity at a Japanese multinational education company for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students, including alumni of Delhi University. As per the official announcement, it is a hybrid opportunity, with on-site attendance required on Saturdays. Students will be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 to 60,000 per month based on their performance.

About The Company, Location, Job Profile

The internship opportunity is at SPRIX Learning, which is a Japanese multinational education company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a strong global presence across over 56 countries, the university noted. As per official information, SPRIX operates in the domains of academic training, test preparation, and structured learning solutions.

According to the official announcement, in India, SPRIX collaborates with IITian tutors to deliver outcome-driven education programmes designed to enhance academic excellence and learning outcomes.

The Delhi University noted that the location of the internship will be Delhi. The job profile is of 'Management Intern - Business Development.'

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Who Is Eligible To Apply?

According to the official notification, students enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes of the University of Delhi, including alumni of the institute, are eligible to participate. As per the announcement, final year students and recent graduates of BBA, BCom, BMS, MBA and allied programmes are eligible to apply.

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Stipend, Incentives

Participants will be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000 per month along with incentives based on their performance, the university noted.