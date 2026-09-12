IGNOU To Host Mega Placement Drive On September 17-18, Check Details

IGNOU Placement Drive 2026: The Campus Placement Cell (CPC) of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will host a two-day Mega Campus Placement Drive on September 17 and 18 for its students and alumni. The placement drive, organised in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Axis Bank Sales Academy (ASA), will offer employment opportunities across leading organisations in the manufacturing, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, logistics, banking, and human resources sectors in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The recruitment drive will be held at the BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. Candidate reporting time is 10am.

Drive Overview And Participating Recruiters

1. Services Sector Job Drive (September 17-18)

Organised in collaboration with CII, this drive is open to graduates, undergraduates, postgraduates, and diploma holders from disciplines including BCom, BBA, MCom, and BSc. Key participating companies and roles include:

Axis Bank: Voice Process (Banking) | CTC up to Rs 25,000 per month for freshers and experienced candidates.

Samsung: Sales Executive | Rs 22,000 per month in-hand for freshers; Rs 25,000 per month in-hand for experienced candidates, plus unlimited incentives.

iEnergizer: Customer Support Executive (Air India Voice Process) | CTC of Rs 30,000 per month; in-hand salary of Rs 25,800 per month. Minimum one year of experience required.

Cogent E Services: Axis Health Insurance Calling Sales | Salary up to Rs 35,000 per month plus incentives. Minimum six months of experience required.

Tata Play Fiber: Customer Support Executive | CTC up to Rs 22,000 per month for freshers and up to Rs 26,000 per month for experienced candidates.

Ather: Customer Support Executive | CTC up to Rs 25,000 per month. Minimum six months of business process outsourcing experience required.

1Point1 Solutions: Presales Executive (Razorpay) | CTC of Rs 2.2 lakh per annum for freshers and Rs 2.4 lakh per annum for experienced candidates.

2. Exclusive Axis Bank Sales Academy Drive (September 17 Only)

Axis Bank is offering more than 200 vacancies for the position of Officer Sales (OS1) under its structured Learn-Earn-Grow Programme.

Role and location: Field sales and customer acquisition in Delhi-NCR, with candidates placed within 10-15 km of their home location.

Package: CTC of Rs 2.3 lakh per annum, along with medical benefits and performance-based incentives ranging from an average of Rs 5,000 to up to Rs 60,000.

Eligibility: Any graduate from any stream, aged 21 to 28 years, with no active backlogs or academic arrears and 0-9 months of work experience.

Selection process: The selection process comprises resume shortlisting, an assessment test/interview, five days of virtual training, and final onboarding.

Key Requirements For Candidates

Eligibility: The drive is open only to IGNOU students and alumni. Candidates must have good communication skills and basic computer knowledge.

Registration: Interested candidates must register in advance by scanning the official QR code available on the IGNOU website.

Mandatory documents:

Updated resume/CV

Original government-issued photo ID proof

Recent passport-size photographs

Copies of academic and experience certificates