IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2026: Business Development Executive Roles For Freshers

IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2026: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced a campus placement drive offering career opportunities in Sales and Business Development for freshers and experienced candidates. The drive will be held on June 12, 2026, from 11 AM onwards at Work Exchange 148, Best Business Park, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura, New Delhi (near Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station).

Organised by IGNOU's Campus Placement Cell exclusively for its students and alumni, the recruitment drive is being conducted in collaboration with Nandini International, a business development and food distribution company operating across the Delhi-NCR region.

Role on Offer

The company is hiring for the position of Business Development Executive (BDE) with multiple openings across Delhi, South Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates eligible to apply include IGNOU students and alumni from any discipline. Freshers and professionals with 0-2 years of experience can participate. Applicants must possess strong communication skills, negotiation ability, and a target-oriented approach.

Job Responsibilities

Selected candidates will be responsible for distributor relationship management, primary and secondary sales handling, market expansion, new business development, payment coordination, customer engagement, and sales target achievement. The role also involves coordination with hotels, restaurants, cafes, wholesalers, and distributors.

Salary and Benefits

The compensation package includes an in-hand salary of Rs 20,000- Rs 25,000 per month, along with travel allowance of Rs 6,000- Rs 7,000 and performance-based incentives ranging from Rs 3,000- Rs 5,000. The role also offers performance-based appraisals, career growth opportunities, industry exposure, and professional mentorship.

Selection Process

Candidates will undergo a personality questionnaire, group discussion, and personal interview as part of the selection process.

Interested candidates are advised to carry the required documents and complete the registration process according to the official instructions.

The placement drive aims to provide structured industry exposure and career opportunities in the growing sales and business development sector.