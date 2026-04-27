IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2026 Announced on April 29 for Students and Alumni

Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced a campus placement drive for its students and alumni. The recruitment event will be held on April 29, 2026, at the B.R. Ambedkar Convention Centre, located at the university's Maidan Garhi campus in New Delhi. The drive will begin at 10:00 AM.

The university has informed that more than 200 vacancies will be available across five major sectors. It includes edtech, aviation, hospitality, services, and NGO roles.

Who Is Eligible for IGNOU Campus Placement?

The recruitment drive is open to fresh graduates, final year students, passed out candidates, and experienced professionals. Graduates from all streams are eligible to participate. This includes candidates from BA, BEd, BSc, BCom, BBA, MCom, PG Diploma, and diploma Programmes

IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2026: Participating Recruiters and Vacancies

Many companies and organisations are expected to participate in the placement drive.

CollegeDekho is recruiting 50 Academic Counsellors with a monthly salary of Rs 19,000 plus incentives for its office in Gurugram.

YSL Hospitality is offering permanent positions in sales, operations, marketing, and business development. Salary packages range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, depending on qualifications.

SarrthiIAS is hiring 25 candidates for roles such as Sales Manager, Video Editor, Graphic Designer, and Director of Photography at its Noida office. The offered salary ranges from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.84 lakh per annum.

Gupteshwar Samiti will provide training-based opportunities with free accommodation, meals, and stipend support.

Interested candidates have to carry two copies of updated CV, government-issued ID proof such as Aadhaar Card or PAN Card, IGNOU Identity Card, passport-size photographs, educational certificates, and experience letters, if applicable