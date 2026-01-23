IGNOU To Hold Campus Placement Drive On Jan 27 For Aviation, Hospitality Roles

IGNOU Campus Placement Drive 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), through its Campus Placement Cell (CPC), will organise a campus placement drive on January 27, 2026, at the B R Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates will be required to report at 10:00 AM.

According to the official notice, the drive will feature recruitment opportunities in the aviation and hospitality sectors and is open exclusively to IGNOU students and alumni.

In the aviation sector, recruitment will be conducted for Bird Flight Services, a ground handling and passenger services company. Available roles include Customer Service Agent (CSA) and Customer Service Host (CSH) for airport operations in Delhi. While graduates are eligible for CSA roles, candidates with a minimum qualification of 10+2 can apply for CSH positions, with preference given to graduates. Experience in the service or aviation industry is preferred; however, freshers may also apply.

In the hospitality sector, YS Hospitality will recruit candidates for multiple roles, including Backend Office Support Staff, Office Admin/Graphic Designer, and Sales and Operations Staff (travel background). The company has stated that IGNOU students and alumni residing in Gurgaon will be given preference for these roles. Both freshers and experienced candidates with good communication skills and a customer-oriented approach are eligible to apply.

Salaries for all roles will be offered as per industry norms, with opportunities for training, internships, or permanent positions based on qualifications and performance.

Interested candidates must register by scanning the QR codes provided in the official placement posters. Reporting at the venue at the scheduled time is mandatory to participate in the drive.