IGNOU To Host Placement Drive On February 23, Check Details

IGNOU Placement Drive 2024: Strong communication, computer skills, English, Hindi proficiency required.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to host a campus recruitment drive on February 23, 2024. The placement drive will be held in collaboration with ARCIS - E SERVICES PVT LTD and GLOBIVA at the Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus in Maidan Garhi in New Delhi.

ARCIS - E SERVICES PVT LTD offers permanent positions for regional callers (Odia/Telugu), retention executives, and backend executives with salary packages ranging from Rs 1.7 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum. Candidates should possess 0-1 year of experience to apply.

Similarly, GLOBIVIA provides permanent positions for RBL IB (Customer Support), AMEX Insurance Sales, and AMEX Platinum with salary packages from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum, seeking candidates with 0-5 years of experience.

Candidates interested in both companies should possess strong communication skills, basic computer knowledge, and proficiency in English and Hindi. Selection will be based on group discussions and interviews.

Additionally, IGNOU inaugurated its new campus in Jammu, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan virtually unveiling the state-of-the-art campus building of its regional centre. Spread over a two-acre plot in Bantalab, the campus boasts a built-up area of approximately 6,800 square feet, equipped with advanced electric, electronic, CCTV, solar, intercom, EPABX, and fire alarm systems.