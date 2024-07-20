IGNOU Hiring Vice Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh, Check Details

Ministry of Education is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of vice chancellor. The advertisement can be seen on the websites http://www.education.gov.in and www.ignou.ac.in

Candidates having outstanding academic record throughout with a minimum of 10 years experience as a professor in a university or in an equivalent position are eligible for the post. The applicants must be associated with either a university or a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation preferably in open and distance learning of higher education system.

"The Vice Chancellor, being the academic as well as administrative head is expected to be a visionary with proven leadership qualities, administrative capabilities as well as teaching and research credentials," the official notification reads.

Candidates applying for the post should not be more than 65 years of age.

Salary

The post carries a salary of Rs 2,10,000 (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances as are admissible to university employees from time to time.

The term and conditions of the services will be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the university.

Procedure for appointment

Appointment for the post will be made from a panel of names recommended by the Selection Committee.

Candidates can visit the official website of the institute to apply for the post. Application for the post of vice chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) can be submitted through the Ministry of Education SAMARTH Portal at

http://vcrec.samarth.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985 at the national level for the introduction and promotion of open university and distance education systems in the educational pattern of the country.