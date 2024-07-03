Advertisement
IGNOU Introduces 13 New Academic Courses, Check Details

IGNOU new academic courses: A few days ago, IGNOU issued a notification about the MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management.

IGNOU new courses: Admissions for the MBA in Construction Management programme have also commenced.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday introduced 13 new courses across its various schools, including four MBA programmes in new domains.

IGNOU's new courses comprise MBA in Construction Management, MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, MBA in Agribusiness Management, MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management, PG Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology, PG Diploma in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, MA Geeta Studies, Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion - Visual Impairment, Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion - Hearing Impairment, Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Special Education Enabling Inclusion - Intellectual Disability, and MSc (Home Science - Community Development and Extension Management).

A few days ago, the university issued a notification about the MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management. The programme is for graduates holding at least 50 percent marks (45 percent for candidates from reserved categories as per the norms of the Government of India).

Admissions for the MBA in Construction Management programme have also commenced. This two-year degree is offered by the School of Engineering and Technology at IGNOU and is available only in English. 

The fee for each semester is Rs 15,500, except for the third semester, which costs Rs 17,500 due to the inclusion of 8-credit projects. Interested candidates can register at the official admission portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

