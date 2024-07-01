IGNOU Extends Deadline for Open, Distance Learning And Online Programmes

IGNOU Admission 2024: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration for all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes for the July 2024 admission cycle. Interested candidates are required to complete their registration by visiting ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submission of the application is now July 15.

IGNOU Admission 2024: Steps To Register

Go to the official websites of IGNOU: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Click on the link for July 2024 re-registration and admission

Create a username and password. If you have already registered, i.e., you are an existing user, click the "LOG IN" button

After filling in the required details, click on "Submit"

The username will be sent to your given email and via SMS

Enter the username and password to log in

Complete the application fee payment

Download and print a copy of the confirmation for future reference

The fee structure varies for registration for each course. Candidates must review the IGNOU fee structure to determine the amount that needs to be paid while completing the re-registration form for any programme.

IGNOU Admission 2024: Required Documents Before Filling the Form

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

The online form-filling video tutorial is also available on the official website in both Hindi and English.