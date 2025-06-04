IGNOU Introduces MBA Programmes In Hindi And Odia To Boost Multilingual Education

IGNOU MBA Programmes: In a major move to advance multilingual learning, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced MBA programmes in Hindi and Odia.

This initiative is part of the E-Kumbh project-a collaborative effort with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) aimed at translating essential academic material into 12 regional languages. To support this, IGNOU's MBA content has been adapted into regional formats using AICTE's AI-powered translation tool, "Anuvadini," making management education more accessible for students who prefer studying in their native languages.

The university also plans to expand this offering by launching MBA programmes in 10 additional Indian languages, further easing language-related barriers in higher education.

"This initiative marks a milestone in our pursuit of educational equity," said Mrutyunjay Behera, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, adding, "By offering MBA programmes in regional languages, IGNOU is bringing professional education closer to the grassroots, in full alignment with NEP 2020's emphasis on multilingual and inclusive education. This is more than a policy implementation-it's a cultural transformation in education."

Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE, emphasised the transformative role of artificial intelligence in education. "We are entering a new era where AI is enabling real-time translation and localisation of content at an unprecedented scale. The Anuvadini tool represents a powerful step in making education truly borderless. AICTE is proud to partner with IGNOU in building an inclusive academic future," he noted. He advocated a subscription-based model of higher education for lifelong learning.

Professor Uma Kanjilal, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, said, "Technology is the key enabler here, allowing us to create high-quality educational experiences across languages. Our mission is to ensure that no learner is left behind, regardless of their linguistic background."



