Video: Anchor Runs Mid Telecast As Israel Bombs Syria's State TV

As Israel bombed Syria, a TV anchor ran off camera during a live broadcast as a state TV building in central Damascus got attacked by Israeli airstrikes.

החלו המכות הכואבות pic.twitter.com/1kJFFXoiua — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 16, 2025

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz shared a statement on social media saying, "The warnings in Damascus have ended - now painful blows will come." He also added that the Israeli military will "continue to operate forcefully" in Suweida.

Israel has recently intervened in clashes in Suweida, the area of southern Syria, where there are ongoing clashes between the minority Druze community and other armed groups. He addressed the Druze community in Israel saying that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will protect the community in Syria.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu and I, as Minister of Defence, have made a commitment - and we will uphold it," he adds. He proceeded to share the video of a live TV news broadcast which showed a TV anchor running off for cover as the building in Damascus got hit by a strike.

This is the third day in a row that Israel has struck Syria. Earlier today, Syria's Ministry of Defence building in the centre of the capital of Damascus was also targeted by an airstrike.

"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria," a statement read.

The strikes came as clashes continued in the southern Syrian city of Sweida. The strikes happened as the ceasefire between the government forces and Druze armed groups collapsed.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that the Israeli army "will continue to attack regime forces until they withdraw from the area - and will also soon raise the bar of responses against the regime if the message is not understood."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Tuesday night that Israel has "a commitment to preserve the southwestern region of Syria as a demilitarized area on Israel's border" and has "an obligation to safeguard the Druze locals."