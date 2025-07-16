"Left Goa Without Informing Me": Husband Of Russian Woman Found Living In Karnataka Cave

The husband of a Russian woman found living in a remote cave with their two daughters in Karnataka's Gokarna has said that she left Goa without informing him. Speaking to NDTV, Dror Goldstein, a resident of Israel, said he first met Nina Kutina in Goa about eight years ago, and then fell in love with her.

"We spent seven months here together, and then we spent more time in Ukraine," he said.

Goldstein said he has been visiting India for the last four years to meet his daughters, Prema (6 years) and Ama (5 years).

"A few months ago, she (Nina) left Goa without informing me, and I didn't know where they were," he said.

Goldstein said he filed a missing complaint and found Nina and their daughters living in Gokarna.

"I came there to see my daughters, to see how they are. She wouldn't let me spend time with them, only a little bit; she made it really hard," he said.

Goldstein said he wants to see his daughters and wants to have shared custody.

"I want to be able to be in touch and close to my two daughters," he said.

He also said he has been sending a "good amount" of money to Nina every month.

"She has everything they need, he said.

Speaking about their deportation, he said he would do everything to prevent the government from sending his daughters to Russia.

"It would be hard for me if they will be taken there," he said.

Nina and her two daughters were found living in a cave atop the Ramatirtha Hill in Gokarna during a police patrol on July 11. When questioned, the 40-year-old claimed that she had travelled from Goa to Gokarna seeking spiritual solitude.

She explained that she chose to live in the forest cave to engage in meditation and prayer, away from the distractions of urban life.

The police found out that she entered India on a business visa valid until April 2017. An Exit Permit had been issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Panaji, Goa, in April 2018, and records showed she had subsequently exited to Nepal and re-entered India on September 8, 2018, thereby overstaying her permitted duration.