Russian Woman Found Living In Cave With 2 Daughters In Karnataka

A Russian woman and her two young daughters were found living in a remote and dangerous cave atop the Ramatirtha Hill in Karnataka's Gokarna. During a patrol, the Gokarna police discovered the three in a makeshift dwelling deep within the forest.

The incident came to light on July 9 around 5:00 PM, when Inspector Sridhar SR and his team from Gokarna Police Station were patrolling the Ramatirtha Hill area to ensure the safety of tourists. While combing through the forest, they noticed movement near a cave located in a hazardous, landslide-prone zone. Upon investigation, they discovered Nina Kutina (aged 40), a woman of Russian origin, residing inside the cave with her two daughters Prema (6 years, 7 months) and Ama (4 years).

When questioned, Nina claimed that she had travelled from Goa to Gokarna seeking spiritual solitude. She explained that she chose to live in the forest cave to engage in meditation and prayer, away from the distractions of urban life. While her intentions were spiritual, the authorities were deeply concerned about the safety of the children in such an environment.

Ramatirtha Hill, where the cave is situated, had experienced a major landslide in July 2024 and is home to dangerous wildlife, including venomous snakes, making it a perilous place.

After counselling the woman and informing her of the dangers, the police team successfully rescued the family and escorted them down the hill. As per the woman's request, she was relocated to an ashram run by Swami Yogaratna Saraswati, an 80-year-old female monk, in Bankikodla village of Kumta taluk.

As the authorities probed further, it became evident that Nina was reluctant to share details about her passport and visa status. Upon further questioning and gentle persuasion by police, welfare officers, and the ashram head, she eventually revealed that her documents may have been lost somewhere in the forest cave.

A joint search operation by Gokarna Police and Forest Department officials led to the recovery of her passport and visa documents. Examination revealed that Nina had originally entered India on a Business Visa valid until April 17, 2017. An Exit Permit had been issued by the FRRO Panaji, Goa on April 19, 2018, and records showed she had subsequently exited to Nepal and re-entered India on September 8, 2018, thereby overstaying her permitted duration.

Considering this visa violation, the woman and her daughters were moved to the Women's Reception Centre in Karwar, run by the Department of Women and Child Development, where they are currently being kept in protective custody.

The Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, has initiated official correspondence with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Bengaluru, to facilitate the deportation of the woman and her two children back to Russia. The family will soon be produced before FRRO authorities in Bengaluru for further proceedings.

