Karnataka Accepts Key Report, To Sub-Categorise Scheduled Castes Into 3 Groups

The Karnataka government has formally decided to accept a report by Justice HN Nagmohan Das Commission on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, but with certain modifications.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the decision in the Legislative Assembly earlier today, following a Cabinet meeting last night that cleared the proposal.

The one-man commission, set up in November 2024, studied 101 Scheduled Castes across the state and submitted its report on August 1. Based on its findings, the government has now approved sub-categorisation of the 17 per cent SC quota into three groups - SC Left communities (6 per cent), SC Right (6 per cent), and a third combined group (5 per cent).

The sub castes, like Paraya and Mogera, initially placed in the SC Left category by the Commission, were shifted back into the SC Right. Thus, the reservation has been slotted at 6 per cent.

A decision has also been taken that the Adi Karnataka, Adi Andhra and Adi Dravida groups will be equally divided between the Left and Right categories.

The 'touchabl' group (4 per cent) and 59 other castes (1 per cent) recommended as separate groups by the Commission have been merged, with a combined 5 per cent sub-reservation.

This grouping was done after altering some of the panel's recommendations, including merging two categories and reassigning certain castes.

Siddaramaiah also announced the formation of a Permanent Scheduled Castes Commission to review caste mobility and data from time to time, along with measures such as one-time age relaxation for recruitment and withdrawal of cases against protesters demanding sub-reservation.

"The government has fulfilled a long-pending demand of Scheduled Castes by accepting the Justice Nagmohan Das report on internal reservation," the CM said, while reiterating that further changes could be made once new census data is available.

However, the proceedings were marred by protests from the Opposition. The BJP, which had demanded a detailed discussion on the issue, staged a walkout after they were not given time to raise their points in the House.