In Race To Save Nimisha Priya, Worried Activist Claims 'We Had Setback'

Efforts to save Nimisha Priya - sentenced to death by Yemen for killing Talal Abdo Mehdi, her husband, whom she had accused of harassment - may have suffered a setback because of media reports focusing on 'blood money', or cash offered to his family in exchange for a pardon.

Samuel Jerome, a social worker in Yemen battling to bring the Kerala nurse home, told NDTV Mr Mehdi's brother was angry after media reports seemed to show the family more interested in the money than justice. But, Mr Jerome said, he is working to repair and restore relations with Mr Mehdi's family.

This, Mr Jerome, said was after reports from India claimed $1 million would be paid in 'blood money' to Mr Mehdi's family, who would then forgive Ms Priya and lift the death sentence over her.

"... it is not about the money. There is no money deal at all. If we cannot be in the shoes of Mr Abdelfattah Mehdi (Mr Mehdi's brother) we cannot ask for forgiveness... we cannot seek forgiveness."

"'Blood Money' Term Very Wrong"

"... why am I saying this now? Because all along in India people have been saying 'there is 'blood money' negotiation. Let me tell you something, the term itself is very wrong. I have met the brother twice and I met the father once... and it was just pleading for mercy," Mr Jerome said.

"I mean, we cannot go there and sit and ask 'how much money will you take?' That's totally (upsetting)... I don't know how people in India think about that..." he argued.

Mr Jerome told NDTV his relationship with the victim's family had been built, brick by brick, over the past eight years. "... slow and steady, during every court hearing I used to go, to talk to him (the brother). I used to shake hands and, you know, meet like this. That is how I built trust."

"Now yesterday, unfortunately, because of all the things that came up in the media... I mean, we had a setback (when) the brother posted he was absolutely not interested in anything," he said.

READ | 'No Pardon, It's A Crime': Brother Of Yemeni Man Killed By Kerala Nurse

"So now I have to again build bridges... but I don't know how much time we have," he said, worried that Ms Priya may not now have much time left. "Everybody is now very angry... things have to cool down."

False Reporting On Nimisha Priya Case

On Tuesday afternoon news broke that Nimisha Priya's execution had been postponed.

Amid the flood of information (and misinformation) that followed, there were reports that Mr Mehdi's brother had been 'persuaded' to stay the death sentence.

There were also reports a 'top' Islamic cleric from Kerala, the Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, had played a key role; i.e., he had reached out to a prominent Yemeni scholar and urged him to intervene.

NDTV has now learnt that both those reports are false.

The Grand Mufti's role has been grossly exaggerated and there has been no conversation with the murdered man's family, sources said. In fact, at this time NDTV would like to stress that Mr Mehdi's family has not, so far, consented to pardon Nimisha Priya or accept compensation.

In fact, the temporary stay is thanks to the Indian embassy in Riyadh, sources said.

New Date For Nimisha Priya Execution?

Will the Yemeni authorities set a new date for Ms Priya's death sentence?

At the time of writing this no new date has been announced, and that is encouraging.

READ | "Relieved": Husband Of Kerala Nurse As Yemen Pauses Execution

But, Mr Jerome stressed, this does not mean she will not be executed. "Imagine if his family goes and protests. If they do, it can happen soon. We don't have much time, to be honest."

Who Is Fighting To Save Nimisha?

Sources have confirmed the race to save Ms Priya is being led by social activists like Mr Jerome, an aviation professional with a network of contacts within territory held by the Houthi rebels.

READ | 'Pardon By Yemeni Man's Family Only Real Hope For Nimisha': Activist

This is important because Nimisha Priya is now in the capital city of Sanaa that is, unfortunately, countrolled by the Houthis at this time. This limits the force of India's diplomatic outreach, and highlights the role played by Mr Jerome as a private individual in this process.

What Is The Government Doing?

The Indian government continues to do all it can to save Nimisha Priya.

It is, however, running out of options. Attorney General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court Monday "there is a point till which we can go... and we have reached it".

READ | "Unfortunate, But There Is A Limit...": Centre On Nurse Execution Case

The court, hearing a plea by the 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council', was told the "only way" forward is if Mr Mehdi's family accept sthat financial compensation offer.

Nimisha Priya Case

Ms Priya, 38, moved to Yemen in 2008 in search of a more lucrative job to support her parents.

After working in several hospitals she started her own clinic, and to comply with Yemeni laws, took on a local business partner, 37-year-old Talal Abdo Mehdi.

NDTV Explains | Why Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Is To Be Executed In Yemen

However, Mr Mehdi reportedly constantly harassed her and stole money from her. He also seized her passport, meaning she couldn't even leave the country to escape him.

In 2017 Ms Priya injected him with a sedative she hoped would incapacitate him long enough for her to recover the passport. However, he died abd she was arrested trying to flee Yemen.