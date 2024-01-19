IGNOU Introduces Course In Master Of Arts In Spanish

Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Foreign Languages has launched a course in Master of Arts in Spanish (MASL) programme. This programme is designed to provide an in-depth knowledge of Hispanic culture, literature, and history. It will prepare students with the knowledge to comprehend contemporary developments in the region.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of IGNOU for further details and registration of the course. The programme is scheduled to begin in January 2024.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates having a Bachelor's degree in Spanish from a recognised university/institution are eligibly to apply. It could be either an Indian varsity or abroad. Applicants holding a Bachelor's degree in any discipline, supplemented by a B1 level of language competence in Spanish (as per CEFR) or an Advanced Diploma of Proficiency in Spanish from a recognized institution/university can also apply for the course.

Course structure

The course will be delivered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode by offering digital and print study material. The minimum duration of the course is 2 years while the maximum is 4 years. There is also an exit option after the first year. The fee for the course is Rs 10,700.

The curriculum, as per IGNOU, also includes practical modules such as translation studies, interpretation, and linguistics. Upon successful completion of the MASL program, learners will possess the proficiency to articulate and elucidate various facets of Hispanic cultures. The programme, exclusively conducted in Spanish by experts in diverse fields of specialisation, offers students the flexibility to exit after completing the first year.

The course has been launched seeing the growing interest of India in Latin America and the increased mobility of Indian professionals to the region.