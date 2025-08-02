IGNOU Admission 2025 Deadline Extended; Check New Date, Steps To Apply

IGNOU July 2025 Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for fresh admissions. Candidates who have not yet applied for the July 2025 session under the Online Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes can now register until August 15, 2025. Earlier, the last date was July 31.

Candidates can check the list of programmes available in the online mode by visiting the official website, iop.ignouonline.ac.in, and apply accordingly.

"Last date for submission of Application to ODL and Online Programmes extended till 15 August 2025," IGNOU said in a post on its official X handle.

IGNOU Fresh Admission 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in

Click on the 'Register Online' tab

Select 'Fresh Admissions'

Choose the 'New Registration' option

Fill in the required registration details

Set a username and password

Login using the received credentials

Fill in personal and academic details

Select the desired programme

Upload the necessary documents

Submit the admission form

Required Documents (Size Limits Apply)

Scanned Photograph (≤ 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (≤ 100 KB)

Educational Qualification Certificates (≤ 200 KB)

Experience Certificate, if any (≤ 200 KB)

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) if applicable (≤ 200 KB)

Students who have confirmed admission may also apply for government scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal.

Registration Underway For These Courses

Students seeking admission to IGNOU for the July 2025 session can now register for diploma, certificate, undergraduate, or postgraduate courses. Notably, more than 300 courses are available in this session, including 48 courses in undergraduate programmes; 75 courses at the postgraduate level such as MA, MSc, and MBA; along with several other diploma and certificate programmes.