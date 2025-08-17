IGNOU July 2025 Admissions: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 31, Check Details

IGNOU July 2025 ODL Admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the registration and re-registration deadline for its July 2025 admission cycle. Candidates interested in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes now have time until August 31, 2025, to complete their applications online.

Students can apply through the official portals - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for fresh admissions and onlinerr.ignou.ac.in for re-registration.

What is the new deadline for IGNOU July 2025 ODL admission?

The original last date for fresh admissions was July 15, 2025. It was extended first to August 15, 2025.

Now, as per the latest notification, the new deadline is August 31, 2025. This decision offers relief to students who faced technical issues, delays in documentation, or personal constraints while applying earlier.

How to register for IGNOU ODL programmes 2025?

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:

Step 1. Go to the official portal: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in (fresh admissions) or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in (re-registration)

Step 2. Create a new username and password (for first-time applicants) or log in with existing credentials

Step 3. Fill in personal, academic, and programme details.

Step 4. Upload scanned copies of:

• Passport-size photograph (max 100 KB, JPG format)

• Signature (max 100 KB, JPG format)

• Educational certificates

• Category/experience certificates (if applicable, up to 200 KB in JPG/PDF)

Step 5. Pay the application fee via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 6. Submit the form and download/print the confirmation page for records.

Students are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding admission process.