IGNOU PG Diploma In Geoinformatics: Registration Begins, Check Details

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has invited applications for its Postgraduate Diploma in Geoinformatics (PGDGI) program, designed to provide learners with theoretical knowledge and practical skills in geoinformatics. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The program fee is Rs 15,700 for the full course, with a minimum duration of 12 months and a maximum of 36 months. Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply, and the medium of instruction is English.

The program targets a diverse group, including defense and law enforcement personnel, teachers at schools and universities interested in geoinformation science, working professionals with limited or no exposure to geoinformatics who wish to develop skills in this field, and graduates from various academic backgrounds keen to acquire theoretical understanding and practical skills in data handling and processing for application in their areas of interest.

The official website states: "IGNOU will make every effort to conduct Laboratory Courses of the program at the Learner Support Centre chosen by applicants. However, in case of any issue, the University may allot a study centre to the enrolled learners at its discretion, and the learners may be advised to attend the Laboratory Courses at a Learner Support Centre different from the one chosen by them. Learners should be prepared for such a situation."

Geoinformatics is an emerging field with increasing demand for professionals due to its wide range of applications, including rural and urban planning, environmental monitoring, natural resource management, and disaster management. This program offers excellent future prospects for those looking to build a career in this growing field.