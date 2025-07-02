IGNOU July Session 2025 Re-Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration window for all its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes till July 15, 2025. Interested candidates can submit their online applications by visiting the university's official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session: Steps To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in

Step 2. Click the 'Re-Registration' link on the homepage

Step 3. Complete the registration process by providing the required information

Step 4. After registration, log in with your assigned username and password.

Step 5. Enter your academic details and click 'Submit'



The official notification reads: "Please exercise due caution in making online transaction. Please do not share your card details or OTP with anyone. As far as possible, please use your own card/net banking to make payment. You can also make the payment through UPI, including the BHIM App. Students of International Division may use online payment options available to them."



IGNOU Admission 2025 July Session: Required Documents

The following documents are required for registration:

A scanned passport-sized photograph (less than 100 KB)

A scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Supporting documents (such as proof of date of birth, mark sheets, degree certificates, caste certificates, income certificates, disability certificates, UGC NET-JRF certificates/UGC NET scorecards, etc.) (less than 500 KB).

The registration fee is non-refundable. However, the programme fee is refundable under certain circumstances. If a refund is requested before admission is confirmed, the full fee paid will be refunded. After admission confirmation, a refund will be made after deducting 15% of the programme fee, capped at Rs 2,000. Additionally, if a student has opted for a soft copy of the study material, the fee paid will be refunded after deducting only the registration fee.