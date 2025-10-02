IGNOU Extends July 2025 Admission Deadline For Open, Distance, Online Courses

IGNOU Admission July 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for July 2025 admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, and other programmes, excluding certificate and semester-based courses. The application window for all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes will now close on October 15.

IGNOU July 2025 Admissions: Key Highlights

IGNOU offers admissions to all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and other programmes through ODL and online modes.



It is to be noted that the deadline has not been extended for certificate and semester-based programmes.

Mandatory DEB ID

A Distance Education Bureau Identification (DEB ID) is required for ODL admissions.

IGNOU July 2025 Admission: How To Apply

Visit the official portals: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Create a new account or sign in with your existing credentials.

Fill in all the required details.

Upload the necessary documents, including a photograph, signature, educational certificates, and ID proof.

Pay the application fee and review the entered details.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference and take a printout.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and notifications.

IGNOU has once again emerged as the top open university in the NIRF Rankings, retaining the first position for the second consecutive year. Karnataka State Open University, Mysore, and UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Allahabad, have secured the second and third spots, respectively.