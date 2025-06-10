IGNOU Opens Registration For Online And Distance Programmes; Details Here

IGNOU ODL, Online Admissions 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has commenced the online registration process for admissions to its Online and Distance Learning (ODL) courses for the July 2025 session. Those interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official portal - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The deadline to submit applications is July 15.

Students seeking admission to online courses are required to register at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The registration is at present ongoing for both modes - online and distance learning. Students can also apply for scholarships offered through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

IGNOU Admission 2025: DEB ID mandatory for all applicants

According to the university's notification, to create a Distance of Education Bureau (DEB) ID is must before the IGNOU application form submission.

To ensure that students enrolling in online or distance education programmes are officially recognised by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), the University Grants Commission (UGC) mandates registration through a unique Distance Education Bureau (DEB) ID.

According to the official announcement, applicants must obtain a DEB ID before initiating the admission process. "The DEB ID is a required component of the application. Make sure to generate your Distance Education Bureau (DEB) ID prior to starting your application," the notification reads.

IGNOU Admission 2025: Steps To Create DEB ID

Create an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID.

Once the ABC ID is successfully generated, register the DEB ID.

Provide the required details, including your mobile number and email address, as per the given instructions.

Submit the form to receive your DEB ID.

If applicants encounter any issues during the registration process, they are advised to contact their nearby IGNOU Regional Centre or Study Centre. Help is also available through IGNOU's admission support helplines.

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Admit Cards Out

IGNOU has issued admit cards for the June 2025 Term-End Examinations. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exams can download their hall tickets by visiting the university's official websites - ignou.ac.in or ignou.samarth.edu.in.