"She Left At 8.30 PM, Was Waiting For Auto": Sister Of Woman Raped In Faridabad

The sister of the woman who was gangraped two days ago in Faridabad, said they last spoke in the evening of that terrible day. Her sister, she said, was very upset at the time. The next call from her sister came at 3.30 am, when there was only silence. Between the seven hours, the life of the 25-year-old was upended. Post-midnight, she was gangraped for over two hours inside a moving car and then was thrown out on the roadside.

After two critical days in the hospital, she is now stable, the doctors said. It is not yet clear who her attackers were. Doctors said the police have already spoken to her and taken her statement.

When they spoke in the evening on a videocall, she appeared extremely upset, her distraught sister told reporters.

"She said she had a fight with our mother that was continuing for days and she was going out of her mind. She said she would go visit a friend. She even spoke to my daughter," she said.

As they talked, the woman had left the house to visit her friend and proceeded to the bus stop. "She said she would wait for a three-wheeler and disconnected," her sister said.

The phone rang again when she was sleeping, around 3.30 am. This time, there were no words. Only silence.

"I disconnected and called back. She did not speak. Then came the sobs. I kept talking to her... speaking for around half-an-hour. Then I called a friend who she was talking to," she said.

When the family went to the spot and finally found her, the woman's face was split open.

"We took her to the hospital, which straightaway referred her to Delhi. We went and got her admitted. She was unconscious the whole time," her sister said.

The woman - a resident of Kalyanpuri -- apparently got a lift from two men in an SUV which then proceeded towards Faridabad and drove around on the Faridabad-Gurugram road for two hours. On the way it was captured on various CTV cameras.

It has been alleged that after passing the Hanuman Temple on the Faridabad-Gurugram road, one of the accused continued driving the car while the other raped the woman.

According to the woman's family, when she screamed for help, the accused threatened to kill her.

Around 3 am, the men throw her out on the road near Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar.

Two men have been arrested in the case, and they are now being questioned, the police said. The vehicle has been seized.