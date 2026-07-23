IGNOU Placement Drive Offers Up To Rs 12 Lakh Package, Apply From July 27

IGNOU Placement Drive 2026: The Campus Placement Cell (CPC) of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced two campus placement drives for its students and alumni. The recruitment drives offer opportunities in the aviation sector as well as a remote startup, with registrations currently open for eligible candidates. The registration window will remain open from July 27 to July 31, 2026.

IGNOU has partnered with Proof of Skill, a startup focused on AI, blockchain, and skill-based hiring, for a campus placement drive offering full-time remote positions with a CTC of up to Rs 12 lakh per annum.

According to the notification, shortlisted candidates will undergo a three-stage selection process comprising:

AI Interview

Assignment Round

Final Interview with the Founder/HOD

The interviews will be conducted online via Google Meet or Zoom, and the job location will be remote.

The company is recruiting for the following seven roles:

UI/UX Designer

Business Development Executive

Marketing Executive

Copywriter

Customer Success Executive

Data Analyst

HR Executive

Eligibility And Requirements

The drive is open to:

Graduates from any stream

Postgraduates

MBA candidates

BCA/MCA graduates

Candidates should possess strong English communication skills, multi-tasking ability, time management skills, a self-driven attitude, and willingness to work in a fast-paced startup environment.

Aviation Placement Drive On July 28

IGNOU has also announced a campus placement drive in collaboration with Bird Flight Services India Pvt. Ltd. for careers in aviation and airport operations. The placement drive will be held on July 28, 2026 (Tuesday), from 10am onwards at Dr BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Headquarters, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. Selected candidates will be posted at Delhi Airport Operations.

The recruitment is being conducted for the following positions:

Customer Service Agent (CSA)

Customer Service Host (CSH)

Eligibility For Aviation Roles

Freshers as well as experienced candidates are eligible to apply. Applicants should have:

Graduate degree or be in the final semester (as specified for the roles)

Excellent English communication skills (mandatory)

Customer service orientation

Positive attitude and service mindset

Willingness to work in 24x7 airport operations

Readiness to work rotational and night shifts

The university has stated that candidates should carry an updated resume, a government-issued photo ID, educational certificates (graduation/Class 10/Class 12), passport-size photographs, and their IGNOU ID card while attending the placement drive.

The Campus Placement Cell has advised candidates to carefully review the job roles and prepare accordingly before appearing for the recruitment process.