Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif Has A New 'Desire'. He Wants To Become PM Of PoK

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reportedly wants to be the premier of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to "personally oversee" development of the region. Sharif, who is the chief of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, expressed his so-called desire during an election rally in Muzaffarabad-- the capital and largest city of PoK-- earlier this week.

Sharif claimed PoK was as important for him as his home province, Punjab. "It is my second home. My ancestors migrated from Kashmir," he said.

"If my party wins, I will ask PM Shehbaz Sharif to make me the prime minister of Kashmir (PoK) so that I can personally oversee the region's development," said Sharif, who is the elder brother of the Pakistani prime minister.

Unrest In PoK

PoK is set to hold elections between July 27 and August 10. In the polls, PML-N is contesting against the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which is its coalition partner in the federal government.

The region has been clouded in massive protests against the Pakistani administration, with the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) leading mass mobilisation and a government crackdown in protest against runaway inflation, electricity tariffs, and elite privileges.

Last week, the JAAC had suspended its planned long march until July 21, giving the Pakistani government what it described as "one final opportunity" to address its demands, as the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has claimed over 30 lives so far.

Later, the group that was outlawed by the Pakistani authorities again called for a mega protest in the region today. The group warned that the long march toward Muzaffarabad will resume this week, while ongoing sit-ins across PoK will continue.

India's Position On PoK

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan has been in "illegal and forcible occupation" of parts of these Union Territories.

India has lodged several protests with Pakistan on polls held in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan and does not recognise the so-called legislative assemblies in these occupied regions.