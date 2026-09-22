IIT Roorkee Invites Applications For Assistant Professor Position: Know How To Apply

IIT Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has invited applications from Indian nationals for faculty positions at the level of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply across various departments, such as Chemistry, Physics, Humanities and Social Sciences, Civil Engineering, Management Studies, and more.

According to the official notification, there is no last date for applying for Assistant Professor positions and applications are accepted throughout the year. The official notification stated that the minimum requirement of qualification and experience may be relaxed in respect of outstanding candidates. IIT Roorkee has also encouraged "meritorious and eligible individuals belonging to under-represented groups, with very good academic record," to apply.

Direct Link To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position at facultyselection.iitr.ac.in (Click here to Apply)

List Of Departments, Subjects

The institute has announced recruitment across 33 departments, schools, and centres. Check some of the subjects below.

1. Architecture and Planning

2. Applied Mathematics and Scientific Computing

3. Biosciences and Bioengineering

4. Chemical Engineering

5. Chemistry

6. Civil Engineering

7. Computer Science and Engineering

8. Design

9. Earthquake Engineering

10. Earth Sciences

11. Electrical Engineering

12. Humanities and Social Sciences

13. Hydrology

14. Hydro and Renewable Energy

15. Management Studies

16. Mathematics

17. Physics

18. Centre for Sustainable Energy

According to the official information, a candidate can apply to more than one department, school, or centre.

Applicants called for interview will be reimbursed travel expenses within India, the institute noted. However, economy class air fare tickets should be purchased through authorised agents (IRCTC, BLCL, ATT). Accommodation will be provided in one of the guest houses of the institute, it added.