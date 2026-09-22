Techie Meets Laid-Off Graduate Working As Delivery Executive On His Big Day: 'Lost All Excitement'

A techie who recently received an employment offer after a grueling job search said he was left with a 'devastating realisation' on the day of his big professional achievement. The techie revealed that he ordered a dessert to celebrate the milestone but came across a computer science graduate who was working as a delivery executive, having been laid off by TCS earlier this year.

Highlighting the harsh reality of the current job market, the techie said the delivery executive politely asked him if he was working in the IT sector. After replying yes, the rider shared his story.

"He was a 2024 CS graduate from a local college. Had gotten a job in TCS and worked there for some time before getting laid off a few months ago this year. Since then, he was trying to find a job in the IT department but had to start a delivery gig to support his family," the techie wrote.

The delivery executive requested the techie to refer him to any company as well as provide guidance about taking the next step in his start-stop career.

"I agreed to share his profile ahead if I find something relevant. But the harsh reality of the current market is that it's so damn difficult to find an entry-level job in the IT domain. Especially if you're mediocre or not from a prestigious background," he said.

"This conversation broke me. And look at the comedic or ironic timing of this conversation. I lost all the excitement of celebrating."

The techie detailed that despite being an experienced engineer, even he struggled to get a callback from the companies. He added that there were days when he felt demotivated.

"On the other side, I could see the hope and determination of that guy to get back in the industry, which I honestly feel is next to impossible, given the current market conditions," he said.

"It gave me first hand realisation of how doomed some of us are, and that how fortunate are those who have good stable income."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | 'Moving Abroad Isn't Always Moving Forward': Founder On Rejecting London Job For India

Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users urged the techie to look after the delivery executive while others highlighted how difficult it was to break into the IT sector, especially in the current market conditions.

"Just not referral. Guide him as much as you can. We all can make it," said one user, while another added: "One of my college mates didn't get his PPO converted in 2023. And he was really good in everything he did. He later got into some product company, but not MAANG."

A third commented: "It genuinely hurts, man. I don't know hoI am I supposed to see my future working in IT now. I had completed my MAANG internship in June 2026 and haven't gotten any interview calls in the last 3 months."

A fourth said: "That's a pretty eye-opening experience. It's easy to look at layoffs and hiring numbers as statistics until you actually meet someone whose life has been affected by them."