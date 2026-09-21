Apple Layoffs: iPhone Maker Cuts Jobs Again, Second Time In Two Months

Apple has reportedly cut jobs again. This time, the layoffs have hit a small group of employees working on the audio side of its Fitness+ service, according to a Bloomberg report.

The latest cuts mark Apple's second reported layoff round in less than two months. The development comes at a time when technology companies are becoming more cautious about hiring, while putting greater emphasis on artificial intelligence, automation and keeping costs under control.

The employees affected were reportedly part of the team working on audio features such as Time to Walk and Time to Run. These features offer guided workouts through Apple Watch without requiring users to watch a video.

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Fitness+ itself is not being discontinued. However, new audio content is expected to be released less frequently, according to reports.

Apple Layoffs: What Happened Earlier

The latest job cuts come just weeks after Apple reportedly laid off more than 200 employees in August.

The earlier layoffs affected teams linked to Siri, Vision Pro and Intelligent Systems Experience, which is part of Apple's software engineering organisation and works on some AI-related features.

Around 100 roles were reportedly affected in the Vision Pro organisation, while another 100 or so jobs were cut across Siri and software teams.

Apple had said at the time that it was realigning teams as it looked to evolve its business and deliver better experiences for users. The company also indicated that new roles would be created even as a limited number of existing positions were affected.

The latest Fitness+ cuts are therefore notable not because of their size, but because they come so soon after the previous round.

Why Apple Is Cutting Jobs Again

The Fitness+ business involves a constant stream of new content. That comes with production costs. Subscriber churn can also affect the economics of a subscription service.

Reports have suggested that Apple could be looking at ways to reduce spending around Fitness+ and potentially bring some of its functions closer to the Health app.

Apple is also working on changes to its Health app, including video content aimed at explaining health topics and benchmarks. That has fuelled speculation about how Fitness+ could fit into Apple's broader health strategy.

But the latest layoffs should not automatically be read as a sign that Apple is abandoning Fitness+.

AI Is Changing The Technology Jobs Market

The shift is increasingly visible across the technology industry.

Companies are spending heavily on AI while also looking for ways to make existing operations more efficient. That is changing the type of work they need and, in some cases, the number of people required for certain tasks.

Dr Abhinav P Tripathi, Associate Professor, Christ University, Delhi-NCR Campus, told NDTV, "Over the past two years, technology firms have moved from a "growth at all costs" approach to a sharper focus on profitability, automation and operational efficiency. As AI tools become more capable, many routine software development, support and back-office tasks are requiring fewer people than before."

That does not mean technology jobs are disappearing altogether. Instead, the demand for skills is changing.

What Apple Layoffs Mean For Indian Tech Workers

For Indian technology professionals, the impact could be felt through global capability centres, multinational technology companies and outsourcing firms.

India has a large workforce serving global technology businesses. Any slowdown in hiring or restructuring at these companies can affect recruitment, salary growth and career opportunities.

Fresh graduates could face a tougher market in particular. Companies may become less willing to hire large numbers of entry-level workers if automation allows existing teams to handle more work.

"For India, the immediate impact is mixed. Thousands of professionals employed at global capability centres, multinational technology firms and outsourcing companies face increased job uncertainty. Fresh graduates may find it harder to secure entry-level roles as companies slow hiring and expect employees to be productive from day one. Wage growth in certain technology segments could also moderate," said Tripathi.

But there is another side to the shift. "However, the longer-term picture is more nuanced. Layoffs do not necessarily signal a decline in technology demand. Instead, they indicate changing skill requirements," he added.

According to him, hiring demand is increasingly moving towards AI engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics and automation-related roles.