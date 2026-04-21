Fewer New Launches, Bigger Revenue: How Tim Cook Filled Steve Jobs' Shoes

After nearly 15 years, Tim Cook has stepped down as CEO of Apple. He will move into the role of executive chairman. Now, hardware chief John Ternus will replace Cook.

When Cook took charge in August 2011, weeks before the death of co-founder Steve Jobs, Apple was already admired for the iPhone and the Mac. But it was still a $350-billion company. Today, it is valued at over $4 trillion. Not just in numbers, Apple changed under Cook in terms of products and strategy as well. Follow Live Updates

Stock & Market Value: A Long, Steady Climb

When Cook became CEO, Apple's stock traded near $13 (split-adjusted). At the time of his exit, it closed around $273. This is a roughly 20-fold rise in share price.

Apple's market value rose from about $350 billion to more than $4 trillion during this period. Few large companies globally have seen wealth creation of this scale. Therefore, for investors, Cook's years were exceptionally rewarding.

iPhone Remained The Engine

The iPhone was already Apple's biggest product in 2011. It remained so under Cook as well.

Models such as the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus became the best-selling iPhones in history despite early controversies like "bendgate". Apple also pushed deeper into markets such as India and Indonesia, widening its user base beyond the US and Europe.

By the mid-2020s, Apple had over 2.5 billion active devices worldwide. The iPhone did not lose relevance. It funded everything else.

New Products That Became Big

Under Cook, Apple did not launch another iPhone-scale disruption. But it built large new categories.

Apple Watch became the world's leading smartwatch.

AirPods dominated wireless audio.

Services such as Apple Music, iCloud, TV+, and App Store subscriptions turned into a fast-growing, recurring revenue stream.

These businesses did not exist when Cook took over. Together, they now contribute tens of billions of dollars annually.

Mac's Biggest Shift In Decades

One of Cook's most significant decisions was moving Macs away from Intel chips to Apple's own processors.

The shift to Apple silicon starting with the M1 chip changed the Mac lineup. MacBooks became thinner, faster, and far more power-efficient. Battery life became a key selling point.

This move reduced Apple's reliance on external chipmakers and improved control over performance and costs. For many analysts, this was Apple's boldest technical step since the iPhone.

What Didn't Work

However, not every bet paid off.

The Vision Pro did not become a mass product.

Apple was seen as slow in responding to the generative AI wave compared to rivals.

Product updates, especially in later years, were often viewed as incremental.

Critics argued that Apple under Cook focused more on refinement than breakthrough invention.

However, operations and discipline became Apple's strength under Cook. Apple's supply chain became one of the most efficient in the world. Product launches were predictable. Margins remained strong. Cash flows were massive.

Services grew into a stable profit engine. Hardware, software, and services worked as a tight ecosystem. Apple became less dramatic -- but more reliable.

Tim Cook Vs Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs was seen as a product visionary. Cook was seen as a master executor. Jobs gave Apple the iPhone. Cook made sure the iPhone business scaled globally for more than a decade.

Jobs built categories. Cook monetised them at an unprecedented scale. The company changed character, but it did not lose momentum.