Stock Market Live Updates: Indian stock markets open higher as investor focus shifts to planned Iran-US talks. At the open, Sensex was up 200 points while Nifty climbed 60 points.

Previously, the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,412. Meanwhile, rupee fell 20 paise to 93.36 against US dollar in early trade.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market