Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
1 minute ago

Stock Market Live Updates: Indian stock markets open higher as investor focus shifts to planned Iran-US talks. At the open, Sensex was up 200 points while Nifty climbed 60 points.

Previously, the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,412. Meanwhile, rupee fell 20 paise to 93.36 against US dollar in early trade.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

Apr 21, 2026 09:16 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle flat in pre-market

In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex rose to 78,617.22 levels, up by 97 points or 0.12 per cent, and NSE Nity50 rose merely 9.70 points, or 0.04 per cent to 24,374.55 levels. 

Apr 21, 2026 09:02 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 1,55,280; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 2,74,900

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 1,55,280, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 2,74,900. 

Apr 21, 2026 08:43 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Sensex, Nifty Today: Asia Markets Rise Amid Hopes For US-Iran Talks

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Tuesday morning, with the Kospi leading gains. The index was up 1.70 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.23 per cent higher, respectively. 

Apr 21, 2026 08:04 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

BHIM UPI Users Can Now View CIBIL Score On The App: Step-By-Step Guide

The CIBIL check feature is available on BHIM app version 4.0.19 and above. The aim is to help users track their financial health. Read full report here

Apr 21, 2026 07:57 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Risks Amid Iran War Revives Interest In Government Bonds. Should You Invest?

In India, government bonds are issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the Government of India. Tenures range from 91-day to 40 years. Read full report here

Apr 21, 2026 07:48 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Share Market News: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

At the close on Monday (April 20), the total market cap of all 30 BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,65,68,567.86.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Stock Market Live Updates, Share Market Today, Nifty Sensex Live Updates
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now