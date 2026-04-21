Stock Market Live Updates: Indian stock markets open higher as investor focus shifts to planned Iran-US talks. At the open, Sensex was up 200 points while Nifty climbed 60 points.
Previously, the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,412. Meanwhile, rupee fell 20 paise to 93.36 against US dollar in early trade.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle flat in pre-market
In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex rose to 78,617.22 levels, up by 97 points or 0.12 per cent, and NSE Nity50 rose merely 9.70 points, or 0.04 per cent to 24,374.55 levels.
Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 1,55,280; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 2,74,900
The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 1,55,280, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 2,74,900.
Sensex, Nifty Today: Asia Markets Rise Amid Hopes For US-Iran Talks
Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Tuesday morning, with the Kospi leading gains. The index was up 1.70 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.23 per cent higher, respectively.
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