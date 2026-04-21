Rupee Falls To Rs 93.32 Against US Dollar: 5 Triggers Investors Must Know

Rupee Weakens: The Indian rupee fell 16 paise to Rs 93.32 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. Traders said the US dollar remained firm, putting pressure on the rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India eased some rules on currency speculation, which also weighed on the rupee. Domestic stocks were higher, and foreign funds flowed in. Even then, the rupee weakened. Follow Live Updates

Crude oil prices stayed volatile near $95 a barrel amid continued uncertainty from the Middle East.

What Triggered The Fall

Strong US dollar: The US currency was firm as investors moved into safe assets. This made the rupee weaker.

Geopolitical risks: Uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire expiry kept markets nervous. Oil supply fears pushed crude prices higher.

Oil prices: India imports most of its oil. High crude costs mean more dollars are needed, straining the rupee.

Foreign investor flows: Pressure from spending by foreign institutions and past outflows has hurt the rupee.

RBI policy changes: Relaxation of some anti-speculation curbs boosted market trading in rupee derivatives. That limited selling but also added volatility.

Rupee: Timeline Since Iran War

Here's how the rupee has moved since the Iran war began on February 28: