Rupee Falls To Rs 93.32 Against US Dollar: 5 Triggers Investors Must Know

- Rupee fell 16 paise to Rs 93.32 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday
- US dollar remained firm, increasing pressure on the Indian rupee
- RBI eased currency speculation rules, adding volatility to the rupee market
Rupee Weakens: The Indian rupee fell 16 paise to Rs 93.32 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. Traders said the US dollar remained firm, putting pressure on the rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India eased some rules on currency speculation, which also weighed on the rupee. Domestic stocks were higher, and foreign funds flowed in. Even then, the rupee weakened. Follow Live Updates
Crude oil prices stayed volatile near $95 a barrel amid continued uncertainty from the Middle East.
What Triggered The Fall
Strong US dollar: The US currency was firm as investors moved into safe assets. This made the rupee weaker.
Geopolitical risks: Uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire expiry kept markets nervous. Oil supply fears pushed crude prices higher.
Oil prices: India imports most of its oil. High crude costs mean more dollars are needed, straining the rupee.
Foreign investor flows: Pressure from spending by foreign institutions and past outflows has hurt the rupee.
RBI policy changes: Relaxation of some anti-speculation curbs boosted market trading in rupee derivatives. That limited selling but also added volatility.
Rupee: Timeline Since Iran War
Here's how the rupee has moved since the Iran war began on February 28:
- Early March: Rupee slipped past 92 per dollar as crude shot above $100 amid war-linked supply fears.
- March 13: It hit 92.37 early trade on rising oil and weak sentiment.
- March 20: Rupee hit a record low above 93.70 on deepening concerns about oil and outflows.
- March 25: It slid to near 93.96 as dollar strength and high crude continued.
- Late March: Last week of March saw levels near 93.96, with continued pressure.
- Early April: RBI moves helped it recover slightly within 92-93 range.
- April 15: Rupee ended flat near 93.37 after oil price shifts.
- April 20: Sharp weekly fall as ceasefire doubts weighed.
- April 21: Latest fall to 93.32 in early trade.
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