Masters of the Universe’s Cast Recreates Viral Prince Adam Meme, Reveals Iconic Costumes

Masters of the Universe has finally arrived in theatres, and the cast is already celebrating in style. Ahead of the film's release, Camila Mendes shared a playful behind-the-scenes video on Instagram featuring several cast members dancing to the famous rendition of 4 Non-Blondes' “What's Up” from the viral Prince Adam meme.

The clip shows Mendes and co-star Nicholas Galitzine dressed in updated versions of Teela and Prince Adam's classic costumes. The costumes draw inspiration from the 2002 animated reboot as well as Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Mendes recently revealed that Teela's costume initially looked much closer to the character's outfit from the original animated series.

“I was okay with it, but they decided that it would be kind of silly to have this warrior woman trotting around in a swimsuit among all these big, burly men,” the actress said during a recent interview.

While the final design remains true to Teela's iconic look, the “Warrior Goddess” sports the outfit for only a brief period in the film.

What To Expect In Masters Of The Universe?

Directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in a live-action adventure. According to an updated synopsis, “The film follows Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), who is separated from his magical Sword of Power and his home planet of Eternia. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).”

“To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe,” it added.

The ensemble cast also includes Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn. Sam C. Wilson plays Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah portrays Tri-Klops, while Kristin Wiig lends her voice to Roboto.

Penned by Chris Butler, Adam Nee, Aaron Nee and David Callaham, the film reimagines 10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship after Skeletor's invasion of Eternia. Growing up far from his kingdom, Adam spends years telling stories of heroes such as Ram Man, Mekaneck and Fisto, often to the confusion of those around him.

Fifteen years later, a grown-up Adam (played by Nicholas Galitzine) believes he is destined to return to Eternia to save his family and friends from the tyrant Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!