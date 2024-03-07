Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Broke Up A Second Time Because They Realised 'It Doesnt Feel Right'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: shawmilaforever)

Camila Cabello opened up about rekindling old flames during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During the conversation, Camila Cabello spoke about her impulsive nature, admitting that she's not one to shy away from reaching out to former boyfriends. Camila Cabello even revealed that she and Shawn Mendes briefly reignited their romance in spring 2023, two years after their initial split in 2021. Sharing her perspective on reconciliations, Camila Cabello expressed a penchant for addressing her feelings head-on rather than letting them fester in her mind. Drawing a comparison to Ryan Gosling's character in The Notebook, she humourously stated her preference for openness, even if it means facing potential scrutiny.

Reflecting on her reunion with Shawn Mendes, the former Fifth Harmony member described it as a positive experience while acknowledging that sometimes relationships simply don't align. Camila Cabello said, "I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment.” Citing the reason behind the breakup for the second time, Camila said, "You're just kind of like, it's not a fit, it doesn't feel right. And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good.'”

The former couple initially sparked speculation about their reconciliation after being seen together at Coachella in April of the same year. Sources later revealed that their friendly rapport had been building for several months leading up to the event. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had parted ways in November 2021 after a two-year relationship. They issued a joint statement that read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."