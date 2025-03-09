Watch: Shawn Mendes Sports Virat Kohli's Jersey At Concert Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has gone viral after he was spotted wearing the Indian men's cricket team jersey with Virat Kohli's name and signature '18' printed on it, during his performance at Lollapalooza India 2025.

The Stitches singer was performing at the Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai on Saturday (Mar 8) as pictures and videos of him wearing Kohli's jersey were spotted all over social media. One of the viral clips shows the singer pausing his performance midway and wearing the jersey as the audience went into overdrive.

Mendes was perhaps showing support to the Indian team and its star batter as they take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday (Mar 9). Kohli has been one of the mainstays for the Indian team once again in an ICC tournament and will be hoping to win his second Champions Trophy, having last emerged victorious in 2013.

Social media reacts

As the video of Mendes sporting Kohli's jersey went viral, fans could not contain their joy over the unlikely crossover.

"Shawn Mendes in Virat Kohli's jersey, what a time to be alive!" said one user while another added: "Shawn Mendes wearing a Virat Kohli jersey wasn't on my 2025 bingo but hell yeah."

A third commented: "Even Shawn Mendes could not escape the Viart Kohli fever. He appeared in a concert with 18 number Indian jersey."

Prior to wearing the jersey, Mendes, who is performing for the first time in India, created social media buzz when he performed an impromptu rendition of his blockbuster hit song, Seneorita, on the streets of Mumbai. Unlike Ed Sheeran who was stopped from busking in the streets of Bengaluru a few weeks ago, Mendes was surrounded by fans and managed to complete the act.

Similarly, during their India leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay displayed Jasprit Bumrah's Test match jersey on the stage with the fast bowler also making an appearance during the last show in Ahmedabad.