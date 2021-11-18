Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Announce Break-Up, 'Will Continue To Be Best Friends'

A throwback of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. (courtesy: shawnmendes)

Highlights They began dating in July 2019

They walked the red carpet together at this year's Met Gala

They made a few songs together

Singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who had been dating for over 2 years, announced their breakup in a joint statement on Thursday morning. They stated that they will continue to remain "best friends." Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' joint statement read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Read the statement here:

Screenshot of Camila Cabello's Instagram story.

In September this year, the stars made an appearance together at the Met Gala. They posed together for the cameras. See the picture from their Met Gala appearance together:

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at Met Gala 2021. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes started dating in July 2019 after years of friendship. The stars released their first song together I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015 and they released their second track Senorita, just before they started dating.

Camila Cabello became a household name with Fifth Harmony and her debut single Crying released in May 2017. She is best-known for her tracks such as I Know What You Did Last Summer, Bad Things, Havana, Never Be The Same, to name a few. She was last seen in the reboot of the classic Cinderella, which released on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video this year.