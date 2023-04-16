Shawn Mendes Reunites With Ex Camila Cabello At Coachella, Share A Kiss

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (AFP)

Musicians Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reunited, it seems. The two were seen spending time with each other while attending Coachella in Indio, California on Friday. Pictures and videos have surfaced on the internet which show the two sharing a steamy kiss.

In the video, the Senorita singers smiled at each other before going in for a steamy kiss, as the crowd looked on, reported PageSix.

The former couple who announced their breakup in November 2021 was also seen chatting together and enjoying drinks with friends.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at Coachella yesterday pic.twitter.com/hrsbUxRdnz — TMU media (@mediaTMU) April 15, 2023

For Coachella, Ms Cabello opted for a pair of low-rise cargo jeans with a white crop top, while Mr Mendess sported pink Khaki pants and a white T-shirt.

VIDEO| Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at Coachella yesterday pic.twitter.com/RCy0y7r0Sl — The Mendes Updates (@TheSMendesUpdt) April 15, 2023



Meanwhile, the musicians announced their breakup on Instagram in a joint statement. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever, we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Camila and Shawn had remained friendly following their late 2021 split.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes started dating in July 2019 after years of friendship. The stars released their first song together I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015 and they released their second track Senorita, just before they started dating.