'Moving Abroad Isn't Always Moving Forward': Founder On Rejecting London Move For India

Moving abroad for better earning opportunities and a higher standard of living sounds like a dream, but the reality is often much more sobering and different. A Bengaluru-based founder sparked a discussion on the topic after sharing that he almost moved to the UK but pulled out of the decision at the last moment after weighing the pros of staying and building in India.

In an Instagram video, the user named Souveek Ray detailed that he was on the verge of a London move after receiving a job offer from TikTok.

"I know this might sound crazy, but I don't think moving abroad is always the best decision," said Ray, adding: "And I say that as someone who almost moved to London a few years back."

The entrepreneur said he was impressed with the idea of London but soon began pondering what his life would be like after relocating abroad.

"I was so close to moving all over to London. But then I started actually thinking about what I'd be giving up, not what I'd be getting," he said.

“And that's when it hit me: if you're making decent money in India, life is honestly more comfortable than people abroad want to admit it. You have got family nearby, help raising your kids, people around you for all that everyday stuff. And here, you're just doing it all alone."

Ray claimed that moving abroad did not automatically translate into moving forward in life. Ray said he believed that it was the best time to be in India and be part of the development story.

“So yeah, London's beautiful, but moving abroad isn't automatically moving forward. Sometimes it's just moving sideways and calling it as upwards. For me, the opportunity is in India, and I'm not ready to trade it for a cleaner photo," said Ray.

"India has its challenges. But it also has an incredible opportunity ahead. For me, this is the time to build in India, for India and for the world."

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Social Media Reactions

Reactions were mixed from social media users, as a section of users agreed with Ray's assessment while others highlighted that it was a subjective opinion.

"Wholly concur," said one user, while another added: "I agree on the loss 100 per cent, but I feel you still gain more than you lose. Also depends on which part of India."

A third commented: "This is totally subjective and a very, very binary view. For most "working" people, the generally rubbish work culture is enough to get out of the country."