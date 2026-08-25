Indian In US Explains Why Moving Abroad Hits Different In Your 20s

For Indians moving abroad, the experience can be very different depending on their age, career stage, and financial position. An Indian man, who is currently based in the US, has shared his views on how moving abroad may affect people differently at different stages of life. Taking to Instagram, Arham Ishteyak shared a video explaining what he described as "two types of NRIs," those in their early 20s who have recently moved abroad and those over 40 who have already built a settled life.

Ishteyak said that moving back to India may have a relatively smaller financial impact on NRIs who have already accumulated savings and property. He said, "If you're earning Rs 2 crore here, you might earn Rs 1 crore after moving there," arguing that such individuals may already have financial stability and assets in place.

Watch Video Here:

He then contrasted this with the situation of people in their early 20s who are still building their careers. Ishteyak said that he comes from the hotel industry and claimed that while earning Rs 20,000 in India would be difficult for someone in his position, he can earn more than Rs 20,000 a day in the US.

"So for me, it's on a completely different level," he said, adding that he does not believe the US and India offer the same opportunities for someone at his stage of life.

In the caption accompanying his video, Ishteyak further explained his perspective. He wrote that for someone in their 40s with savings, property and financial stability, moving back to India might not change much. He added that for someone in their early 20s, the difference can be massive.

Ishteyak clarified that his message was not that people should leave India permanently, but that young people should consider stepping outside their comfort zones and experiencing life abroad before deciding where they want to settle.

He wrote, "I'm not saying leave your country forever. I'm saying leave your comfort zone while you're young. Explore."