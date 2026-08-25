Beijing Adds New Island To Its Largest Military Buildup In South China Sea

New installations have been sighted on an islet near Antelope Reef in the Paracels archipelago of the disputed South China Sea where analysts believe China is building its largest military base, according to satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters.

Security analysts say while it is too early to gauge definitively the likely function of the three-pronged construction on Yagong Island, it could be the start of an early warning radar facility to support eventual installations on Antelope Reef.

Vantor, a commercial provider of satellite images, said it took the latest image on August 17, noting in other images that construction started in March and April.

While the purpose of the buildings was not certain, "several structures on Yagong Reef resemble other military radar/early warning facilities seen elsewhere in the South China Sea and are likely associated with the ultimate military functions of nearby Antelope Reef," a Vantor spokesperson said.

Reuters reported last week that China had completed the first phase of construction at Antelope Reef, highlighting the South China Sea as an increasingly militarised arena between China and the United States and its allies -- and one that could prove critical in any future conflict over Taiwan.

The Antelope Reef images showed an artificial island nearly 6 km (4 miles) long, with a straight line of coast longer than 3 km (2 miles) that some analysts see as a potential runway.

Yagong is far smaller, 14 km to the northeast of Antelope. Both lie within the Crescent Group in the western Paracels.

The Chinese defence ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

China has not acknowledged the construction of a new military base, and state media have said Antelope will meet civilian needs such as weather forecasting, fisheries protection and scientific research.

China has occupied the Paracels since 1974 when it seized them from the navy of the former South Vietnam. Vietnam, which claims the entire grouping as its own, has moved in recent years to expand its own network of bases in the Spratlys, which lie further south.

The Spratlys and nearby waters are also claimed, all or in part, by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

The Vietnamese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Regional security analysts and military attaches say the construction of features is more likely to strengthen China's military hold on the northern part of the vital trade waterway.

Open source intelligence tracker Damien Symon, who has monitored Paracels activity, said a radar facility was possible but it was too early to make a solid call.

Singapore-based security scholar Collin Koh said the installation could be some kind of standalone observation post given the limited scale but it was "most likely a radar station, if I can make an educated guess".

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