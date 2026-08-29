Woman Shares Heartfelt Take On Missing Home After Moving Abroad

Moving abroad can change the way people see things they once wanted, and an Indian woman living in the United States has shared a relatable take on this change. From saving money to move to the US to saving for a visit to India, she highlighted how priorities and preferences can shift after living away from home.

Taking to Instagram, a woman, who goes by @american_desi_family, shared a video about the irony of wanting certain things while living in India but missing them after moving overseas.

She said that when they were in India, they were saving money to come to the US, but now that they were in the US, they were saving money to visit India.

Watch Video Here:

She added that when they were in India, every weekend they wanted to eat pizza and burgers, but now that they were in the US, every weekend they looked for an Indian restaurant to get Indian food from somewhere.

She further said that when they were in India, they were seeking privacy from their own people, but now that they were there, they were searching for their own people among strangers.

Her video highlights how moving away from home can change the way people look at things they once took for granted.

Social Media Reaction

The video prompted several reactions from users who said they could relate to the sentiment.

One user commented, "This post perfectly captures the beautiful, heartbreaking irony of leaving home."

Another user noted, "So true."

"You are honest," added a third user.