IIT Roorkee Convocation 2026: BTech Mechanical Student Honoured With President's Gold Medal

IIT Roorkee Convocation 2026: An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee student, Aashi Jain, was honoured with the President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal for her contribution to social service at the IIT Roorkee Convocation 2026.

The medal was presented to Jain, a BTech Mechanical Engineering student, during the undergraduate session of IIT Roorkee's two-day convocation, which began on September 19. The award recognised excellence in social service among graduating undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In a social media post on X, the institute stated:

"It is an award that measures something different from marks alone. It acknowledges a student who has used whatever capability they have to give back to the people around them, and Aashi sees that as the point of it: giving back to society is what makes the world a better place to live in."

The first day of the convocation was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval as the chief guest. General N S Raja Subramani, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, was the guest of honour. Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve, who is also the Chairman of IIT Roorkee's Board of Governors, presided over the ceremony.

A total of 1,277 undergraduate students received their degrees on the first day of the convocation. The graduating students belonged to BArch, BTech, Integrated MTech, Integrated MSc, IDD, BS-MS and Bachelor of Science programmes. According to the institute, the recipients included 1,001 male and 276 female students.

According to official information, the BS-MS degree was conferred for the first time under the institute's five-year dual degree programme. The institute noted that the Convocation 2026 marked IIT Roorkee's highest-ever conferment of degrees: 2,701 across the two days.

Jain's recognition was among the major honours announced during the ceremony. Srivaradan Balaji, a student of BS-MS Chemical Sciences, received the President's Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA among undergraduate students admitted through JEE (Advanced). Navneet Kumar was awarded the Director's Gold Medal, while Roopam Taneja and Sukrit Jindal received the Institute Silver and Bronze Medals, respectively.

IIT Roorkee is conferring degrees on 2,701 students during Convocation 2026, the highest number in the institute's history. The second day of the ceremony, scheduled for September 20, is dedicated to postgraduate and PhD students, with degrees to be awarded to 1,424 graduates.

Presiding over the ceremony, Salve congratulated the graduates and their families on the culmination of years of learning and perseverance.