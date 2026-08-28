IIT Roorkee AI Course: 6 To 11-Month Online Programme For Professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched a specialised online Postgraduate Certificate Programme in Building AI-Powered Business Applications for working professionals looking to build skills in artificial intelligence and its business applications.

The programme is aimed at professionals working in areas such as technology, data analysis and product management. It combines technical training in AI with business-focused learning.

What will the IIT Roorkee AI programme cover?

The course will cover key areas including machine learning, generative AI, large language models (LLMs), natural language processing (NLP) and predictive business analytics.

The programme will run for six to 11 months, depending on the specialisation selected. Classes will be held live online, with most sessions scheduled on weekends, allowing working professionals to attend alongside their jobs.

Participants will also get practical exposure through capstone projects, case studies and AI development platforms and frameworks.

IIT Roorkee AI Certificate Programme: Curriculum

The programme has four core modules:

Foundations of AI and Machine Learning: Python programming, predictive modelling and statistical decision-making for business.

Python programming, predictive modelling and statistical decision-making for business. Generative AI and LLMs: Prompt engineering, custom LLM applications, RAG architecture and model fine-tuning.

Prompt engineering, custom LLM applications, RAG architecture and model fine-tuning. Enterprise AI Deployment: AI integration with cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure, API development and MLOps.

AI integration with cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure, API development and MLOps. AI Strategy and Governance: Ethical AI, calculating the return on investment of AI projects and managing AI transformation in organisations.

The programme will be taught by IIT Roorkee faculty members and AI experts from the industry.

Those who successfully complete the programme will receive a Postgraduate Certificate from IIT Roorkee and executive alumni membership of the institute.