Dia Mirza Mortgaged Her Home To Produce <i>Bobby Jasoos</i>, Paid Vidya Balan A 'Handsome Salary'

Dia Mirza opened up about the lengths she went to to make Bobby Jasoos after the film's financiers pulled out at the last minute. The actor revealed she took a bank loan and mortgaged her first home to fund the film.

Dia, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, turned producer a decade later. In 2014, when she decided to back a woman-led film, the actor-producer found herself without any financial support.

Speaking about the challenges she faced as a female producer in a male-dominated industry, Dia told She The People, “I mortgaged my first home that I had ever bought to be able to tell the story that I wanted to tell because the film had been written. We got these dates from an extraordinary artist who I respected and loved — Vidya Balan. The whole team had been put together. And some of Vidya's films had worked at the box office.”

Vidya was already an established name at the time of making Bobby Jasoos, having featured in successful films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Kismat Connection, among others. She had also earned widespread recognition for her performances in films including No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture and Kahaani. However, with Bobby Jasoos ready to go, the financial backing unexpectedly disappeared.

“Suddenly, studios and financers disappeared. I was like, ‘We have to make this film,' and we will make this film, and the team was like, ‘How can we make it? We don't have money.' So, I took a bank loan, and I mortgaged my home, and we made the film we wanted to make. I am so proud of it. It's such a beautiful film, and it has some of the best performances,” Dia shared.

Dia further revealed that she ensured Vidya received her full remuneration despite the financial struggles. Dia added, “I think I paid her one of her career's best salaries, which I am very proud of because she was carrying the film. The whole film was centred on her, and I think it's so important to recognise that if a male counterpart were doing the same, we would pay him handsomely. So, why not pay our women handsomely?”

Directed by Samar Shaikh, Bobby Jasoos featured Vidya Balan in the lead role. She played the role of a woman aspiring to become a detective. The film was released in 2014.

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