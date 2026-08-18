School Assembly News Headlines (August 19): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 19): At home, the Supreme Court is stepping in after protest violence, bureaucratic reshuffles and surprising political plays are making news, and students in Jharkhand and Manipur are at the centre of powerful local stories. Globally, the Iran conflict and shifting US diplomacy dominate the bulletin, while natural disasters and high-profile trials ripple across continents. In sports, dramatic injuries, cricketing milestones and a sold-out India-Pakistan hockey clash promise excitement for fans.

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Top National News

Supreme Court To Form Panel With CBI Ex-Boss Over 'Brutality' During CJP Protests

Army Chief Meets Nepal PM, Discusses Bilateral Military Ties

Mumbai Police Initiate In Absentia Trial Against Hafiz Saeed, 5 Others For 26/11 Attacks

405 Items Worth Rs 3,000-Crore In Defence Ministry's 'Made In India' Push

Himachal Plans To Reduce IAS, IFS, IPS Officers To Curb Bureaucratic Costs

'You Can End Marriage,' Jharkhand Candidate Tells Wife Amid Job Loss Fears

46 Militants Surrender, Lay Down Arms At Manipur 'Homecoming' Ceremony

Top Cop In Bihar's Siwan Removed After AK-47 Used During July Student Protests

He Delivered Bihar, Now BJP Bets On Vinod Tawde For Uttar Pradesh Hat-Trick

"One-Sided Picture": Delhi Police To Supreme Court On Jantar Mantar 'Crackdown'

Jharkhand Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

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Top International News

Trump's Approval Falls To 33%, Lowest Of His Presidency, As Iran War Drags On

Ship Hit By "Unknown Projectile" In Hormuz As US-Iran Deadlock Continues

Trump Bombs US Foreign Policy In Swings At Oman, South Korea Over Iran War

"Would Pay A Price": Moscow Warns UK After British-Made Drones Hit Russia

Trump Envoy Says Hamas Disarmament Could Begin Within 30 Days

"I Understand Him. He Understands Me": Trump On Ties With Kim Jong Un

Turkey's Erdogan Urges Trump To Pursue Talks With Iran, Offers Support

Iran's Top Negotiator Demands US To Lift Blockade To Open Hormuz

50 Children Injured In Hand Grenade Attack Near Kabul School

'Move Imran Khan To Hospital': Pakistan's Top Court Amid Health Concerns For Ex-PM

3 More Earthquakes Hit Spain's Granada Province, Child Among 3 Injured

Russia Jails Kremlin Critic For 11 Years For Speaking Against Ukraine War

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Top Sports News

Umpire Admitted To ICU After Lakshay Thareja's Shot Hits Face In Delhi Premier League Match: Report

"Matches Against Pakistan Are Not As Tough As They Used To Be": PR Sreejesh

1st Test: Pant Shines As India End Day 4 On A High, Need 6 Wickets To Beat SL

'Bowlers Get Angry': Ajinkya Rahane Lifts Lid On Rishabh Pant's Behind-The-Stumps Antics

Arsenal Primed For Premier League Title Defence As Rivals Face Questions

India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey World Cup Clash Sold Out In Amstelveen