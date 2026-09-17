Kia Carens Clavis Gets More Automatic Trims, Lifetime Battery Warranty For Clavis EV

Ahead of the festive season, Kia India has given the Carens Clavis lineup a significant refresh, introducing new mid-spec variants for the MPV while also extending a lifetime battery warranty to the Carens Clavis EV. The move broadens the appeal of the Clavis range across both ICE and electric buyers, with the EV becoming the second Kia model after the Syros EV to offer the extended battery cover.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Warranty Update

The lifetime battery warranty applies to the first private owner of a new Kia Carens Clavis EV purchased from August 1, 2026, offering 15 years of unlimited-kilometre coverage. For commercial and fleet customers, as well as subsequent owners, Kia will continue to offer its standard battery warranty of eight years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever is earlier.

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Kia Carens Clavis EV Price And Range

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is priced between Rs 18.04 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with two battery options. Buyers can choose a 42 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 404 km, or a larger 51.4 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 490 km on a single charge.

Kia Carens Clavis New Trims

The updated lineup expands powertrain options by introducing the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a DCT gearbox on the HTE (EX) and HTE (O) variants, while the HTE (O) trim also becomes available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission. In addition, the new automatic variants come equipped with features such as a smart key and selectable drive modes, making automatic powertrains more accessible across the Carens Clavis range.

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Kia Carens Clavis New Trims Prices

Kia has made the Carens Clavis' automatic powertrain options more accessible. The HTE (O) trim is now the most affordable automatic variant in the lineup, priced at Rs 14.67 lakh with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 7-speed DCT, while the 1.5-litre diesel-automatic version is priced at Rs 15.82 lakh. Buyers can also opt for the HTE (EX) variant with the turbo-petrol DCT powertrain at Rs 15.22 lakh, expanding the range of automatic options in the MPV lineup.

What's Next? Kia Carens Clavis CNG

Kia has opened pre-bookings for the factory-fitted Carens Clavis CNG ahead of its launch in India, with prices expected to be announced by late September or early October 2026. The CNG-powered MPV is expected to use Kia's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, offering buyers a more fuel-efficient alternative within the Carens Clavis range.