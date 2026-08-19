Exicom Begins Manufacturing Liquid-Cooled EV Charging Power Modules In India

Exicom Tele-Systems has begun manufacturing advanced liquid-cooled AC and DC power modules at its Hyderabad Smart Manufacturing Facility, becoming the first Indian company to produce this class of liquid-cooled power electronics for global markets.

The move strengthens Exicom's manufacturing footprint and export ambitions while expanding its product portfolio. The liquid-cooling technology is designed to improve thermal management in EV charging systems, helping reduce heat-related stress on power electronics and enhancing reliability compared to conventional air-cooled systems.

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Why Liquid-Cooling?

Thermal stress is a major cause of failures in EV charging systems, accounting for nearly 60% of power electronics issues. Exicom says its liquid-cooled power modules can operate at temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius lower than conventional air-cooled systems, improving reliability and performance.

New Market Opportunities

Building on Tritium's liquid-cooled charging technology, Exicom will manufacture advanced power modules in India for global markets. The modules, designed for high-power EV charging, offer better thermal management, higher power density and improved durability through a fully sealed design. Initial production will cater to North America and Europe, supporting Tritium's fast-charging portfolio, with the technology set to gradually power Exicom's Harmony DC chargers and expand the company's export opportunities.

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Manufacturing Leverage

Exicom said its Hyderabad Smart Manufacturing Facility will serve as the production hub for the new liquid-cooled power modules, leveraging automation, digital traceability and specialised testing. The development also deepens the company's integration with Tritium, the DC fast-charging firm it acquired in 2024, as Exicom looks to scale advanced EV charging technology manufacturing from India for global markets.

Exicom operates across the EV charging and critical power segments, with a presence in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the US and Europe. The company says it has sold over 200,000 EV chargers globally.

Anant Nahata, CEO and Managing Director, Exicom, said, "Globally, liquid cooling has become the architecture of choice for high-power charging. We are bringing this technology to India. Local manufacturing matters because we now own more of that technology ourselves. We can engineer it, improve it and adapt it faster, for our customers here and across the world."