Exicom Integrates The Power Of Renewable Energy And Advanced EV Charging, Debuts Powerful Solutions At Bharat Mobility 2025

New Delhi: Exicom has made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company took over the opportunity to introduce an EV solution in India at the event and launched Harmony Boost, Battery Energy Storage Charger. Exicom released the lack of infrastructure for the EV, as India still lacks EV charging stations, which is a real struggle for the EV consumers and owners. Also, the Indian government has reflected its interest towards the EV industry and it is expected to grow steeply in the coming years. These compliances motivated Exicom to innovate the product.

The company elaborates that the product line helps in the sustainable use of sonar as well as grid power to channelise the electric vehicles and infrastructure. This network and product is already in full operations on foreign ground, and with its debut Exicom is expected to get the tecnology in the Indian industry.

Mr. Anant Nahata, Managing Director Exicom, reflected the insights about the product and his aim for sustainability. He said- "Achieving netzero carbon emissions in transportation is one of the primary concerns globally. Exicom's Harmony Boost, a BESS-equipped EV charging station not only addresses the requirement of clean energy integration, but also offers effective load balancing, enhanced scalability, cost-savings and a superior charging experience. We hope to continue our meaningful contributions to India's green mobility revolution and solve imminent and future challenges not only for our customers, but for the larger EV Charging ecosystem in India and across the world."

Harmony Boost, emphasises on liquid cooled batteries and power electronics which enhances its reliability factor and is likely to reduce high temperature, dust and noise challenges on the Indian terrains.